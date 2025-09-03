In this issue: CDC revamp gets ugly - Will skeletons come out of the CDC closet?; Oct. 23 Healing for the A.G.E.S. Fall Conference

Guest Will Boytim, father of Robert, a young boy who survived a near-fatal drowning in 2018, shares Robert’s harrowing accident, the 37 days of intense medical battles during which the hospital denied their request for Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT) to combat severe brain injury and neural storming. After leaving the hospital, Will and his family found hope and healing at Dr. Paul Harch’s HBOT clinic in Louisiana, witnessing remarkable progress in Robert’s recovery.

Change is hard. CDC revamp gets ugly. Where is this going?

In national news, the leadership of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) was in turmoil last week when Susan Monarez Ph.D, nominated on April 1 and finally confirmed by the Senate last month, was removed from her position as head of the CDC after a month at the helm.

Some news reports said she was fired by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Other reports said she was fired by the President since the CDC director serves at the will of the White House. Still other reports said she refused to leave and would not resign. Her multiple lawyers said that “Monarez was being pressured out and refused to step down without President Donald Trump firing her directly. Representatives of the White House have said Monarez’s removal “has the president’s support.””

Three other higher-level officials also walked off the job to show unity with Monarez. To avoid violating copyright laws and not having time to ask for permission to re-post images, I really hope you follow the next two links to see the utter despair 🤣 on the faces on the resigners and their supporters as they walked through a parade or a sort of wedding receiving line ceremony. See KFF News and USA Today. KFF News, a major pharma news outlet, covered the celebration(?).

So who left the CDC? and what are their backgrounds?

Susan Monarez Ph.D. - didn’t meet a vaccine or mask she didn’t like.

Dan Jernigan - Doesn’t look too distressed in this photo and article.

Deb Houry - warns of a plot against mRNA shots.

Demetre Daskalakis - head of National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases (NCIRD). If you dare, read Jeff Childer’s Coffee and Covid coverage from Aug. 27. He/him was most likely fleeing his desk before being more publicly fired.

ICWA Weekly News readers must be quite familiar with a certain CDC employee named William Thompson, who, in 2013, felt compelled to admit his department’s scientific fraud to Dr. Brian Hooker of Oregon. Dr. Hooker has never stopped in his search for what might have caused his son Steven’s severe case of autism. He suspected it was a childhood vaccine, therefore he has dauntlessly submitted Federal Open Information Act (FOIA) data requests to find out what the CDC and other agencies knew. Dr. Brian Hooker’s disclosure and data findings are the subject of the 2015 documentary Vaxxed: from Coverup to Catastrophe, and include audio recordings of William Thompson apparently speaking as a whistleblower.

With all the CDC shakeup, attentive ICWA members must be wondering WHERE IN THE WORLD IS WILLIAM THOMPSON? And where is Representative Bill Posey (R, Florida, retired Jan-2025). He asked for an investigation in 2015.

Further, Rep. Posey personally assured health freedom advocates at a private event in 2019 that he had copies of the missing data from William Thompson’s department that showed a higher prevalence of autism in black children. That should have been a safety signal, albeit a very uncomfortable one, that our government now seems happy to hide. At the risk of spoiling the Vaxxed documentary, William Thompson went silent. Perhaps more concerning, Rep. Bill Posey has now stepped down from his 22-year tenure as Florida representative without fully sharing the data he said he has. Dr. Hooker was able to replicate the results of the study, but where are the official documents, the long overdue public exposure, and safer vaccines?

Meanwhile, calls for Kennedy’s removal as Secretary of HHS are increasing in number. Sen. Bill Cassidy is pushing very hard to delay September’s ACIP meeting due to the employee turmoil and with claims of biased decision-making by the new ACIP members.

The central issue behind Monarez’ removal is reported to be the approval status of COVID shots. Now that the secretary has removed Emergency Use Authorization for the shots, while also approving them for certain at-risk groups, availability of the fairly useless shots is making many shot-pushers squirm.

CVS and Walgreens, where 90% of people receive their Covid shots, are going to have to close the window on free shots or coercive grocery discounts involving the fall flu/covid/rsv shots since a prescription will now be required for Covid. Before the recent approval status changes, anyone six-months or older could simply walk, or crawl, to these pharmacies to get jabbed.

We wonder why it took so long for the HHS to untangle the double standard being applied to Covid shots, granting approval while also having another similar version granted EUA. We thought EUA was only available if there was no other effective treatment. Regardless of Kennedy’s actions to narrow approvals to be more in line with original intent, it will be ages before trust will be restored to mass vaccination policies.

Just today, the governors of California, Oregon and Washington announce their own West Coast Health Alliance, claiming Trump is ruining the credibility of the CDC.

The press release dated September 3, will no doubt comfort those who still hate President Trump (see also Trump Derangement Syndrome; TDS). But ICWA is fairly certain that the WCHA will only be looked at with huge amounts of skepticism as the rationale for forming the Alliance sounds just like what the CDC did during the pandemic and in other outbreak situations - politicizing and departing from the “Science”(TM)

The announcement includes the following gems:

“The alliance represents a unified regional response to the Trump Administration’s destruction of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) credibility and scientific integrity.”

Joint statement from Governors Newsom, Kotek, and Ferguson: “President Trump’s mass firing of CDC doctors and scientists — and his blatant politicization of the agency — is a direct assault on the health and safety of the American people. The CDC has become a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science, ideology that will lead to severe health consequences.”

‘Our commitment is to the health and safety of our communities, protecting lives through prevention, and not yielding to unsubstantiated theories that dismiss decades of proven public health practice.” ~~Dennis Worsham, the new Secretary of Health, Washington State Department of Health

But when guidance about their use becomes inconsistent or politicized, it undermines public trust at precisely the moment we need it most.

~~Sejal Hathi, MD, MBA, Director, Oregon Health Authority

Anyone who experienced one day of life during the pandemic and Fauci’s unscientific claims (masks work, 6 foot distancing, and more) will undoubtedly want to say “that’s calling he kettle black,” strange as that adage is.

Attend Healing for the A.G.E.S. Fall Conference - October 23rd

Drs. Ardis, Group, Heneli Ealy, and Schmidt are re-convening for their Fall A.G.E.S. conference in Dallas, or virtually from the comfort of your home.

They will be joined on October 23rd by another powerful bunch of speakers, including Dr. Sherri Tenpenny, Joel Salatin (The Lunatic Farmer), Dr. Gerald Pollack (UW Prof; 4th phase of water), Dr. Sabine Hazan (Save the Bifido bacterium), Leah Wilson (Ex. Director Stand for Health Freedom), Justin Frandson (fascia, EMF, grounding expert), and more — all ready to equip you with the knowledge and tools to become the healthiest version of yourself, transform your family’s well-being, and create lasting change in the world.

ICWA members save 30% on virtual tickets (Code: ICWA).

