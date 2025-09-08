It was a busy week for the Washington State Department of Health, so we’re sending you an interim update of Weekly News.

On Thursday, September 4, 2025, the Secretary of Health issued a standing order for Covid shots. The purpose of this post is to share ICWA’s understanding of this order amidst other news flying around.

In 2024, the Washington Legislature authorized the Secretary of Health to issue standing orders (SO), codified in RCW 43.70.183. An SO is a general protocol that allows medical services—such as vaccine administration or blood testing—to be carried out without requiring an individual prescription each time. Such orders are in place, for example, to allow emergency epinephrine administration to schoolchildren—even those who don’t have a doctor’s prescription or the injection on hand in the school nurse’s office. See DOH’s “Standing Orders” page. As another example, there is also a statewide SO to dispense naloxone currently in effect.

The SO issued on September 4 bridges what pro-vaxxers consider to be a gap that was created when, per HHS directive, the CDC slightly modified its Covid shot recommendations in May of 2025 to “shared clinical decision-making” for healthy children ages 6 months-17 years and to “no guidance/not applicable” for pregnant women. Prior to this update, all children over 6 months and all pregnant women were universally recommended to take these products. ICWA supports the shared clinical decision making recommendation as a baby step toward removing all recommendations for Covid shots, including for people not at risk (children) and at-risk pregnant mothers.

Recent Washington Vaccine Association appointees and other public health representatives have expressed concern that the rollback of the CDC schedule blocks the ability of some providers, such as pharmacists, to administer and receive payment for the Covid jab to patients who are now excluded from the CDC recommendation. In our opinion, the SO hands such providers a loophole to continue administering shots with reliable reimbursement (using your tax dollars and insurance premiums).

Standing order and political optics

Appearing to be related, the formation of the West Coast Health Alliance (WCHA) was announced on September 3 by the governors of Washington, Oregon, and California. (Hawaii has now joined.) Although the DOH mentions the WCHA in its press release announcing the standing order, the SO could have been issued any time after the May 2025 meeting of the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). ICWA suspects the timing of WCHA announcement and the SO was driven by political expediency, providing an avenue for the DOH to take over front-page headlines.

The purported reason for and purpose of the WCHA is described in Bob Ferguson’s announcement:

[T]o uphold scientific integrity in public health” and “to ensure residents remain protected by science, not politics. . . . The CDC has become a political tool that increasingly peddles ideology instead of science, ideology that will lead to severe health consequences. California, Oregon, and Washington will not allow the people of our states to be put at risk. . . . Through this partnership, the three states will start coordinating health guidelines by aligning immunization recommendations informed by respected national medical organizations. . . . [T]he Alliance will finalize shared principals to strengthen public confidence in vaccines and in public health.

Isn’t it interesting that the WCHA echoed what ICWA has been shouting since our founding: we insist on scientific integrity in public health policy and for science, not politics, to inform recommendations and guidance. Now, as Secretary Kennedy endeavors to restore scientific integrity and depoliticize HHS agencies, the state has decided it wants integrity, too--but without being willing to actually examine and address the data, the safety gaps, the lack of properly designed studies, the absence of co-administration and full-schedule exposure studies, the independent studies showing harm, and much more. As per its usual modus operandi, public health amounts to posturing and marketing messages, not open examination of the facts.

Further irony is not lost on ICWA, as public health officials and most legislators have ignored our proposed legislation to restore trust in public health by following FDA labeling laws. Don’t forget that Washington was one of the first and worst offenders to blindly follow masking and social distancing policies–which were based on nearly zero science or precedent. It is obvious that the WCHA is a politically-motivated organization with dubious power to enact policy. Expect to see bills-- filed at the request of the Department of Health or its newly-ordained Secretary of Health Dennis Worsham--that seek to remove CDC and ACIP references, such as in the foster and group home regulation (WAC 110-148-1555 andWAC 110-145-1885).

Washington minor consent case law remains as established in 1967

Sadly, the acceptance of minor consent is not new in our state. In 1967, the Washington State Supreme Court decided in Smith v. Seibly that minors can consent to medical interventions if they are deemed by the provider to be “mature.” No minimum age is cited in the decision. Statutes enacted in Washington since 1967 further facilitate this egregious policy, such as the increasing implementation of school-based health centers (SBHC) across the state and nation.

ICWA’s mission includes restoring the exclusive parental right to consent to or refuse vaccination and other interventions for their minor children. We urge parents to remain vigilant and take steps to help protect your children: talk to them, switch to homeschooling (especially if there’s an SBHC in your school), file Pacific Justice Institute’s Parent and Student Opt-Out Notice with your school, and do whatever else you can think of.

You can also support Representative Jim Walsh et al., who filed HB 1176 last session titled “Concerning greater consistency in the provision of health care services for minors under the age of 17.” It would raise the minor consent age to 17 years old--and most notably, abolish the "mature minor rule" established in Smith. We support this bill, which will be back in 2026.

The “required” school shots have not changed, nor has access to exemptions

Subsection 10 of the SO authority statute states, “Nothing in this section shall be construed to allow the secretary or the secretary’s designee to issue a standing order to require a person to take a drug or biological product . . .” [emphasis added]

Fortunately, the SO does not constitute a removal of exemptions from so-called “required” daycare and school shots.

Of course, vaccine-risk-aware advocates must keep abreast of—and ready to take action on--proposed legislation that would do just that. When next session’s bills begin to drop on December 1, ICWA will be monitoring them, so be sure to follow us for action alerts calling for you to contact your legislator and testify in hearings about good and bad bills. Also look for a “save the date” invitation from us announcing ICWA’s 2026 Day on the Hill. In light of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ recent Policy Statement calling for the elimination of non-medical exemptions nationwide, we are bracing for a tough session, and we will need all hands on deck.

Side note: if you’re having difficulty finding a provider to sign an exemption for your child, despite the DOH’s release of its Immunization Exemptions Toolkit for Heath Care Practitioners last summer, we invite you to utilize our no-cost Risk-Benefit Class and Practitioner Referral. We can help.

Multiple liability shields protect everyone except patients

Patients targeted by vaccine providers and government programs are left unprotected regarding their legal options following a vaccine injury. At least three laws reduce the liability of manufacturers, providers/administrators, and authorizing/mandating entities:

The 1986 National Vaccine Injury Compensation Act (NCVIA) shields vaccine manufacturers and those who administer vaccines from liability for injuries from vaccines recommended by the CDC for children and pregnant women, if the HHS secretary has also added the vaccine to the federal compensation program. The Covid-19 vaccines were placed on the CDC’s pediatric schedule, but no secretary of health has added them to the protection of the NCVIA. Thus, Covid shots remain under the PREP Act. The Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act (PREP Act) shields just about everybody involved with medical products placed under the Act, including all the Covid-19 shots. Vaccine manufacturers, those who administer the shots, the entities that “mandate” the shots, and more are all immune from liability. Absent an intervention from an HHS secretary, the licensed Covid-19 vaccines will remain under the PREP Act through the end of 2029. The PREP Act protects so broadly that even negligence is covered. Only narrowly defined “willful misconduct” pierces the Act’s liability shield. Subsection 3 of Washington’s SO statute protects the secretary of health, but there is no mention of providers.

The secretary or the secretary's designee has sole discretion and owes no duty to any person to issue a prescription or standing order pursuant to this section. This section does not create a private cause of action. Notwithstanding any other provision of law, neither the state nor the secretary nor the secretary's designee shall be liable for any civil or criminal damages or any professional disciplinary action related to the issuance of prescriptions or standing orders pursuant to this section, other than for acts or omissions constituting gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct.

Do any of the recent actions by Washington State to defy the CDC—issuing standing orders for Covid shots and uniting with the West Coast Alliance to publish its own vaccination schedules—impact any of the legal protections for providers or others? We don’t know.

We do wonder if the governor, the secretary of health, and the Department of Health are exhibiting willful misconduct with their actions. ICWA and countless other organizations and individuals have submitted the massive body of science and data showing evidence of harm from the Covid-19 shots. The officials cannot claim they did not know.

Closing Thoughts

The September 4 standing order is not a sweeping mandate or removal of rights. It rests on authority granted in 2024, not on any alliance or new legislation, and it does not change school requirements or erase exemptions. Yet its timing and framing demonstrate how public health officials continue to use policy tools to engineer the availability of Covid shots even as federal recommendations recede. ICWA remains committed to shining light on these developments, equipping parents with tools to safeguard their families, and working to restore the foundational principle that medical decisions—including those involving children—belong with parents, not the state.