Poll Results - when will COVID shots be removed from market

Restoring Parental Rights in Washington after the Passage of HB 1296

Fluoride Science Review Scheduled for Upcoming Board of Health Meeting (plus a measles side-story)

Adverse Events Following the Mumps Vaccines in Washington

May 23, 2025 Episode of Informed Life Radio – notes and links

The Children’s Health Solution Series (Links: ICWA , CHD-WA , CHD.TV , Podcast )

Guest: Maureen (Maura) McDonnell, a holistic pediatric registered nurse for over 40 years, founder and Executive Director of Millions Against Mandates, introduces the Children’s Health Solution Series. In the series, world-renowned holistic pediatricians provide practical, affordable, and natural solutions for healing children who are experiencing chronic health issues such as autism, ADHD, neurological, developmental problems, asthma, cancers, allergies, obesity & type 2 diabetes.

Wednesday June 4th, Board of Health 9 AM, DOH building, Tumwater

Saturday, May 31, Tukwila. Citizens Alliance for Property Rights (CAPR) annual banquet with keynote speaker Robert Barnes of 1776 Law Center, who defends political freedom, food freedom, medical freedom, and financial freedom. Get your tickets.

Restoring Parental Rights in Washington after the Passage of HB 1296

With 454,372 (corrected; we originally reported it was 450,000) signatures, I-2081 was the fifth most signed initiative in Washington history and provided parents with specific rights related to their children's public school education. These rights included reviewing instructional materials, inspecting records, receiving notifications, and opting out of certain activities, like the advanced sexual health education being offered to increasingly younger students. In the 2024 session, the Legislature then passed this Parent’s Bill of Rights Initiative into law, reportedly saying that they’ll ‘correct’ or ‘bring it in line’ it during the next session.

But after what The Center Square called one of the most hotly debated bills of this year’s legislative session, House Bill 1296 was signed into law on May 20 by Governor Bob Ferguson. We covered some aspects of the bill signing last week. The Center Square wrote, “HB 1296 removes certain parental rights related to accessing medical records, including mental health counseling, and modifies timelines for notifying parents of criminal actions involving students.”

Representative Travis Couture (Republican-Allyn) gave The Center Square a more realistic detailed assessment just after the bill’s signing:

It’s incredibly disappointing as once again Washington Democrats are trying to undo the will of the people here I mean, almost a half a million people signed on to this initiative [2081], and it was nearly unanimously passed by the Legislature. And here they are yet again, undoing it. They're not amending parents' rights. They're assassinating them. The bill opens the door to hidden mental health services and gender transitions and other life-altering interventions, all without parents' consent. And that's not protection, that's predation.

This snapshot from the 30-minute video “How to Win the War against Parents and Children” sums up the bill best:

In this video by the Washington Parents Network, David Spring says, “The trans drug war is an information war driven by drug corporations who control the lying legacy media, then use trans cult propaganda to get parents to get their kids addicted to trans drugs.”

Indeed, the February 12 issue of ICWA Weekly News covered the money behind the transgender movement in which the industry has exploded into a $2.1 billion annual windfall for medical and pharmaceutical companies. And it is expected to more than double to $5 billion by 2030.

A prime example of this greed comes from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which opened its trans clinic in 2018. During a lecture that same year, Dr. Shayne Taylor emphasized that it's a "big money maker," especially because the surgeries require a lot of "follow ups.”

To ensure that all of its staff would be on board, Dr. Ellen Clayton warned that "conscientious objections" were "problematic." Anyone who decided not to be involved in transition surgeries due to "religious beliefs" would face "consequences."

And as pointed out in the following two snapshots from the video “How to Win the War against Parents and Children,” these trans drugs have alarming consequences.

Puberty blocker drugs have shown many adverse effects with many X increases in blood clots, heart attacks, stroke, cancer, and with no apparent help preventing suicide

As dire as these consequences seem to be for parents, the Washington Parents Network does see hope and has a plan of action. “The passing of HB 1296 could be a blessing in disguise,” David Spring remarks in the video. “For it gives us the opportunity to pass an even stronger family rights initiative to stop the harms that have been inflicted on our families over the past few years.”

The premise of the video is on family values:

To build our communities, we need to protect families because families are the fabric from which our communities are made. To protect families, we need the sacred relationship between parents and their children. I hope that after watching this video, you would like to join our cause.

The video goes on to discuss the following topics on problems and solutions.

Four problems: Trans Cult War against parents; Trans Cult War against Children; Trans Cult War against Child Counseling; and Trans Cult War against Taxpayers.

Six Solutions: World fights back against the Trans Cult; Expose the Trans Cult Leaders; Enforce Federal Laws; Pass a Family Rights Initiative; Replace the Crazy Cult; and Build Community News Websites.

As for solution Number Seven to “Enforce Federal Laws,” on February 28, the Washington Parents Network filed a ninety-nine-page Title IX Complaint against Washington Superintendent, Chris Reykdal and Washington Governor, Bob Ferguson to restore fairness in girls’ sports.

Then on April 18, 2025, the Washington Parents Network filed a sixty-four-page Title VI Complaint against Washington Superintendent, Chris Reykdal to end DEI and Critical Race Theory (more accurately known as Racial Shaming) Instruction in Washington state public schools.

Then on May 8, the Washington Parents Network took the following action:

This is a FERPA Parents Rights complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Education Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO). The Washington Parents Network brings this complaint against the Washington Superintendent of Public Instruction in his official capacity in charge of the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) for requiring all 295 school districts in Washington state to force teachers and administrators to keep secret from parents who request important educational records about their children, including the gender transitioning and drug addiction of their children, in programs that receive Federal funding in violation of the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA). Washington Parents Network FERPA Complaint

All these complaints must be responded to, given their veracity.

You might have already heard the good news on this: on April 30, the federal Civil Rights Task Force announced that it would begin an investigation of this civil rights complaints, as well as numerous other complaints against Chris Reykdal and OSPI.

As for Point Number Eight for the Family Rights Initiative, David Spring said, “Instead of Submitting a Parents Rights Initiative to the Legislature—only to see them gut it a year later—we should submit a Family Rights Initiative directly to the people.” The following two snapshots from the video sum up what the initiative repeals, and then restores.

Bills, laws, and policies that could be repealed by a Family Rights Initiative

Rights that could be restored and codified by a Family Rights Initiative.

The strategy involves reaching and building relationships with the 2.1 million independent voters for the 2028 election. The Washington Parents Network provides an in-depth article on how Bob Ferguson and Chris Reykdal have, for the past seven years, been brainwashing tens of thousands of vulnerable children into taking toxic drugs without their parents knowledge or consent.

The strategy also includes building community news websites. The Washington Parents Network’s goal is to have supporters build at least sixty of these websites over the next three years. To help community activists, the Network has developed a twelve-week course that addresses every aspect of operating a website for as little as two dollars a month. Please contact David Spring at Proton Mail dot com.

A Position Statement from the Board of Informed Choice Washington:

Informed Choice Washington considers parent’s rights to be inextricable from the concept of informed consent and that the medical interventions used for gender transitioning are absent of scientific integrity. Therefore, we fully endorse the efforts of the Washington Parents Network and remain steadfast in opposition to the normalization of gender transition that is always, as far as we know, conducted with artificial means and increasingly hidden from the purview of caring parents.

Fluoride Science Review Scheduled for Upcoming Board of Health Meeting

The next Washington Board of Health (BOH) meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, June 4, 2025 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. at the Washington State Department of Health, 111 Israel Road S.E. in Tumwater in the Building: Town Center Two.

The Draft Agenda - June 4, 2025 has the DOH giving an update at 10 am on their fluoride science review.

The Final Agenda, presentations, and submitted comments will appear on the meeting materials page by June 3.

The public comment period will be from 9:20 to 9:45. In-person commenters should sign up by sending an email by noon on Tuesday, June 3, to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov. To attend virtually or to make a public comment remotely, one must register for the meeting at Webinar Registration - Zoom.

For written comments to have the most effect, it is best to have them included in the corresponding meeting materials package by sending them before noon on Friday, May 30 to wsboh@sboh.wa.gov.

The public comment period will be an opportune time to flood the board with follow up comments like those given by Natalie Chavez at the April 9 Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting about Tao Kwan-Gett’s lies at the April BOH meeting concerning the two deaths in Texas being caused by measles. Dr. Kwan-Gett said the following:

Measles activity continues to increase nationally and globally. Of course, we are closely following the Gaines County, Texas, outbreak, which has spread to eighteen additional counties in Texas as well as two surrounding states. Texas has reported nearly 500 cases, mostly centered around the Mennonite community. There are fifty-six hospitalizations and two deaths, both in children.

As soon as Kwan-Gett said, “two deaths, both in children,” the board members gasped.

But at the Vaccine Advisory Committee meeting the following day, Natalie held Kwan-Gett accountable for this ignorant lie with this testimony:

It was disturbing to hear the measles update at the Board of Health meeting, and I will focus on the two deaths from measles that were mentioned. I found the information shared very offensive and disrespectful. Nobody should be discussing the deaths of children unless they have thoroughly reviewed the records.

Both of those deaths occurred at the same Covenant Children’s Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. The first death was not directly due to a measles infection, from which the child was almost fully recovered, but because of the hospital’s failure to identify the correct antibiotic in a timely fashion, coupled with a nine-hour delay once the correct antibiotic was identified.

As for the second death, Dr. Pierre Kory, who has extensive experience in pulmonary and critical care medicine, told The Defender that the child’s medical records showed she died from “ARDS secondary to hospital-acquired pneumonia,” which he said she likely developed during a previous hospital stay.

Kwan-Gett used his set of lies at the BOH meeting to further promote Big Pharma’s vaccines: “And of course, the best way to prevent a measles outbreak in our state is to ensure that everyone is up to date on their MMR vaccinations as recommended by the CDC.”

In his book Vax Facts, Dr. Paul Thomas concedes the effectiveness of the measles vaccines:

There’s no question that the measles vaccine has been largely effective. Except for 2019, there have been fewer than a thousand cases per year since 1993. There has only been one person listed as a measles death in the last decade, a woman in Washington State who was on immunosuppressants and died from multiple major serious health conditions. She was counted as a measles death because her blood tested positive for measles virus after her death. It hardly seems fair to count that as a death from measles. It does, however, provide an opportunity for the CDC to claim measles is still killing people in the USA. But no one ever mentions the fact that people who are immunocompromised, as that woman was, are also susceptible to infection from the three viruses in the live-virus vaccine. Effectively, measles is no longer a threat.

But conspicuously missing from Kwan-Gett’s report to the BOH was the 573 deaths reported to VAERS following the measles vaccines since 1990.

As mentioned by Dr. Thomas, only one death from measles has occurred over the past decade, but, during this same period, VAERS shows seventy-three deaths following the measles vaccines.

Four of those deaths have occurred here in Washington.

The most recent death in Washington following the measles vaccine occurred on February 22, 2020. Here is the beginning portion of the submitted write-up:

Patient is a previously healthy 13 month old boy who presented with respiratory failure, then developed ARDS and multiorgan dysfunction on VA ECMO, requiring vasoactive support and CRRT. Subsequently found to have multiple disseminated viral infections, including HSV, adenovirus, and low level positive CMV and EBV. Suspected immunodeficiency, workup pending. In setting of recent MMR and varicella vaccinations, critical illness, and suspected immunodeficiency, workup for disseminated vaccine strain measles sent at CDC. Positive for vaccine-strain measles from nasopharynx and urine.

— Now, back to our normal programming about the upcoming BOH meeting —

After the public comment period and the fifteen minutes of announcements and board business, the long-anticipated Department of Health Fluoride Science Review Update will be given at 10:00.

At the January 8 board meeting, Lauren Jenks laid out a timeline in which “March of 2025 is for the governmental health system to listen to one another and to be able to describe what the science says.” She then added, “We then plan to bring that back to the board. This way, we’ll have a better idea of what a science-based policy would look like.”

Well, that bringing the science back to the board seems to be finally here.

Retired dentist Bill Osmunson has been pleading with the BOH to recommend to state water municipalities to stop adding fluoride to their drinking water supplies. The Department of Health’s report to the board stems from his ten years of public comments.

After five months reviewing an itsy-bitsy corner of some of the science on fluoridation, the Panel has started to thrash out a recommendation for the Board,” Bill says. “The Panel’s next meeting on June 3 has been postponed and an update on June 4 to the Board should be based on evidence to date.”

Bill notes that the Panel's charge is excellent and incredibly broad although rather vague: to "…listen, learn, and develop our own way to consider all relevant science…"

Bill has been critical of the makeup of this investigative panel. “The weak link happened prior to the first meeting. Members are mostly Department of Health or public health employees. Most have had their education singing fluoridation's praises without a single randomized controlled trial. Most members have promoted fluoridation their entire professional lives.”

So what has this panel been doing during its investigation? Bill has been monitoring this closely and offers the following review:

The panel has partially dug into two of over 30 different streams of evidence. My estimate is we covered perhaps 5% of the available evidence mostly in the form of reviews, meta-analysis, and observational studies rather than primary published studies. For five months, the Panel has every two weeks or more heard clear strong evidence fluoridation is both causing and contributing to numerous harms and risks. Seldom do a few minutes go by in meetings that harm from fluoridation to some individuals is not raised. For example, no safety studies have been provided by the panel or proponents for any of the risks and harms listed by the National Research Council of 2006, such as: cell function (mitochondria),

teeth,

skeleton,

arthritis,

chondrocyte metabolism,

reproductive and developmental effects,

neurotoxicity,

neurobehavioral effects,

endocrine system,

thyroid,

gastrointestinal,

renal,

hepatic,

immune systems,

genotoxicity, and

carcinogenicity.

The major issue that Bill has had with the BOH has been their downplaying of their charter to assure the safety of drinking water, as reflected in the following comment given to ICWA last Sunday:

RCW 43.20.050 (2)(a) The Board of Health is to "Adopt rules necessary to assure safe . . . drinking water," The word assure is defined as to "confidently dispel any doubt" the water is safe. Neither proof of harm nor proof of benefit are required by the Washington Legislature. Absolute certainty of harm is not required. Even a 51% certainty of harm is not required. Dispelling doubt of harm is perhaps as close to 100% certainty of safety for every human as possible.

We eagerly await the DOH fluoride science review to see if Washington will follow suit with Utah and Florida who have now banned water fluoridation. After you’ve sent in comments, perhaps telling the board that “Water should hydrate, not medicate’ or any of the other talking points from the Stand for Health Freedom tool kit, you can watch the BOH meeting via the zoom registration link above, or on TVW. Be sure to tune in by 9:20 am to hear public comments.

Adverse Events Following the Mumps Vaccines in Washington

Last Wednesday, May 21, The Defender reported on MedPage’s attempted character assassination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his claims of mumps vaccines ineffectiveness:

Medpage Today confirmed that HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s statements that mumps vaccines aren’t very effective and that Merck committed fraud to cover up the vaccine’s low efficacy rates are true. However, the outlet claimed Kennedy publicly criticized the vaccine only because of his history as a personal injury lawyer.

“He’s still the personal injury lawyer he’s been for the last 20 years, suing pharmaceutical companies, that’s who he is,” vaccine promoter Dr. Paul Offit told MedPage Today. “Even though somebody else is paying him — not Children’s Health Defense, but you and me — you think he would be responsible to the American public. Nope, he’s still in the personal injury lawyer business.”

Kennedy’s concerns about the MMR vaccine relate to two separate lawsuits filed against Merck, alleging the company committed fraud by misrepresenting critical data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to gain approval for its vaccine.

In both cases, the courts ruled that even though the evidence showed Merck made fraudulent claims about the efficacy of its mumps vaccine, the company shouldn’t be held responsible because of legal technicalities. As a result, the ineffective vaccine remains on the shelves.

One of the lawsuits also showed that Merck’s MMR II was not safety tested after the company fraudulently changed the formula to include a higher dose of the mumps antigen. Neither of the two mumps-containing vaccines on the market — Merck’s and GSK’s — were ever safety tested against an inert placebo.

This lack of safety testing surfaces in the VAERS reports, which show 115,666 adverse events following the mumps jabs.

Here in Washington, 2,614 adverse events following the mumps shots have been reported to VAERS.

In the United States and its territories, 537 have reportedly died following the mumps shots.

Four of those deaths have occurred here in Washington:

VAERS ID: 56638

This 12-year-old male died three days after taking the MMR and Hepatitis B vaccines on August 20, 1993. Submitted write-up: deep sleep/unconcious, t102.8, admitted to hospital with cerebral edema, papilledema/infarctions, brain death/cardio resp failure;

VAERS ID: 338821. Submitted write-up:

This case was reported by a healthcare professional and described the occurrence of death nos in a 12-month-old female subject who was vaccinated with HAVRIX (GlaxoSmithKline), MMR II (strain not specified), VARIVAX and PREVNAR. On 21 January 2009 at 07:43, the subject received unspecified dose of HAVRIX (.5 ml, unknown, right thigh), unspecified dose of MMR II (unknown), unspecified dose of VARIVAX (unknown), and unspecified dose of PREVNAR (unknown). On 22 January 2009, one day after vaccination with HAVRIX, after vaccination with MMR II, PREVNAR, and VARIVAX, the subject experienced death nos. The healthcare professional considered the event was disabling, life threatening and clinically significant (or requiring intervention). The subject died on 22 January 2009 from death nos. It was unknown whether an autopsy was performed. It was reported the subject had "no history of illness or medical problems. Not on medications at time of death. Medical examiner stated undetermined cause of death on death certificate". 3/5/09 Autopsy report received with COD: Undetermined. Manner of Death: Undetermined. Child had presented to PCP earlier on the DOD with fever and URI sx. 4 vax given that day. Child remained cranky and put down to nap. Approx 1 hour later found face down without pulse or respirations. Resuscitation unsuccessful.

VAERS ID: 664201

This 6-year-old male was flooded with vaccines: a fifth dose of DTAP + IPV, a fourth dose of the seasonal flu shot, and a second dose of the MMR shot. Submitted write-up: Parents report intermittent illness since vaccination: fever(101) every other day x7 days, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, fatigue, somnolence, dizziness, cough, Left leg pain.

VAERS ID: 862890

This is the same case as listed above for the measles shot. Again the beginning portion of the submitted write-up: Patient is a previously healthy 13 month old boy who presented with respiratory failure, then developed ARDS and multiorgan dysfunction on VA ECMO, requiring vasoactive support and CRRT. Subsequently found to have multiple disseminated viral infections, including HSV, adenovirus, and low level positive CMV and EBV. Suspected immunodeficiency, workup pending. In setting of recent MMR and varicella vaccinations, critical illness, and suspected immunodeficiency, workup for disseminated vaccine strain measles sent at CDC. Positive for vaccine-strain measles from nasopharynx and urine.

Finally, it should be noted that mumps antigens are only available in the combination measles-mumps-rubella formulations in the U.S. So the above VAERS statistics and records could also apply to being related to the measles or rubella component. These adverse event reports shouldn’t be double-counted. But this points out a major flaw in tracking vaccine injury when you combine multiple antigens into a multi-valent shot - you just don’t know what’s causing the adverse event. Public health agencies desparately want everyone to consider this cocktail so routine that it is ‘generally regarded as safe’, to borrow a term from the FDA.

