Informed Choice Washington (ICWA) is an organization of parents, families, medical professionals, educators, and Washingtonians from all walks of life, who believe in healthy immunity, personal freedoms and individual choices, including vaccination and health care choices. The right to make those choices without coercion is fundamental to our civil liberties.

Our Website

Please visit our website to learn more about WA State vaccination laws, vaccine products, natural acquired and healthy immunity, proposed legislation to support or oppose and more!

Our Mission

Our mission is to educate and advocate for medical freedom, informed consent, and scientific integrity in public health policy, to actively support legislation that furthers this mission and to oppose legislation that hinders it, and to raise funds to support our work, the work of partner organizations, legal actions, and other avenues as necessary.

Our Position

Vaccines are pharmaceutical products (biologics) with associated risks and unintended consequences. While vaccines are commonly used to target transient (temporary) infections that range from mild to severe, there are many factors that can influence an individual’s susceptibility to an adverse reaction to a vaccine. If administered without consideration for unique genetic, environmental, health, and lifestyle conditions of an individual, vaccines may pose a significant risk that outweighs any benefit to that individual. Additionally, naturally acquired immunity is always superior to vaccine-induced, being more broad, durable, and protective. Lifestyle environments that support immune health, and early treatment protocols when infections occur, are scientifically valid and often better options for most people.

Informed consent builds trust in the medical system. The doctor-patient relationship is founded on trust that a patient (or a patient’s caregiver) is provided with full information to make an informed decision about any recommended medical procedure. Vaccine mandates compromise informed consent, intrude into medical care, and violate the doctor-patient relationship. ICWA opposes all vaccine mandates.

Vaccine exemptions protect parental rights and children’s health. Parents have a fundamental right and responsibility to protect their children’s health, free from governmental interference, based upon medical necessity, advancements in scientific research, philosophical values, or religious beliefs. As Washingtonians, we have a strong tradition of valuing personal medical freedom and we will continue to protect the existing vaccine exemptions in WA as we work toward the elimination all mandates.

Our Vision

We envision a future with no vaccination mandates of any kind, where every doctor is fully trained in identifying vaccine risk factors and recognizing vaccine injury, every child is afforded a personalized approach to disease prevention, and every parent has the freedom to make the best health care decisions for themselves and their families.

Our Board and Team

ICWA has a four member volunteer working Board of Directors: Bernadette Pajer, Bob Runnells, Lisa Templeton, and Yael Kantor. ICWA also has a voluntary advisory committee that consists of medical and scientific advisors, volunteer district leaders who work at the local level with members and the community, and the invaluable support of many volunteers that play a crucial role in all we do.

