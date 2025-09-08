ICWA News & Action Alerts
Special Report: DOH Issues Covid Shot Standing Order
Our take: the shot order explained and examined
23 hrs ago
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 9-3-25
That darn Kennedy - he just keeps trying to reform the HHS/CDC/HHS/ACIP; Readers wonder where is 2013 whistleblower William Thompson; BREAKING: West…
Sep 3
Informed Choice Washington
August 2025
ICWA Weekly News 8-27-25
Board of Health update on fluoride science - policy document revision is expected to warn of overexposure risk to fetuses and babies.
Aug 27
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 8-20-25
BOH meeting today - Will the DOH make a decision on fluoride?; Flu-like Illness following COVID shots; EEOC’s Failure to help Kirkland Firefighters…
Aug 20
Gerald Braude
and
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 8-12-25
Informed Life Radio welcomes SHF's Jill Hines • SMF founder Serrano tapped as U.S. Attorney • Fluoride science update set for August 20 BOH • Seattle…
Aug 12
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 8-6-25
DOH uses force and fear to increase child vax rates; COVID-19 shot mandate injustices inflicted on Washington firefighters; + perhaps the best meme of…
Aug 6
Gerald Braude
and
Informed Choice Washington
July 2025
ICWA Weekly News 7-30-25
Battle Ground City Council will continue to fluoridate water; Higher spike antibody levels and deaths following COVID shots in WA; Seattle employee…
Jul 30
Gerald Braude
and
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 7-23-25
Covington Days Parade pics; Recent Ultimate Assist interviews; DOH Public Records Request Odyssey; King County featured in new analysis on excess…
Jul 23
Gerald Braude
and
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 7-16-25
Saturday parade in Covington; Moderna Spikevax approved, even with history of adverse events, Marketing vaccines to rural Washington communities; July…
Jul 16
Gerald Braude
and
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 7-9-25
July 10 VAC meeting; July 19 parade; UW scientist criticizes new ACIP while ignoring conflicts and basic facts, notably about RSV shots; ICWA duels with…
Jul 9
Gerald Braude
and
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 7-2-25
Rep. Schrier Takes on Secretary Kennedy in Health Subcommittee; Upcoming Events - July 10 VAC Expected to Discuss COVID-19 Shot Recommendations; July 19…
Jul 2
Gerald Braude
and
Informed Choice Washington
June 2025
ICWA Weekly News 6-25-25
The DOH breaks from CDC recommendations; DOH punishes long-term care facilities with rewards; join the team at the Covington Days parade July 19.
Jun 25
Informed Choice Washington
6
