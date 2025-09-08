ICWA News & Action Alerts

ICWA News & Action Alerts

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
Leaderboard
About

August 2025

ICWA Weekly News 8-27-25
Board of Health update on fluoride science - policy document revision is expected to warn of overexposure risk to fetuses and babies.
  
Informed Choice Washington
5
ICWA Weekly News 8-20-25
BOH meeting today - Will the DOH make a decision on fluoride?; Flu-like Illness following COVID shots; EEOC’s Failure to help Kirkland Firefighters…
  
Gerald Braude
 and 
Informed Choice Washington
4
ICWA Weekly News 8-12-25
Informed Life Radio welcomes SHF's Jill Hines • SMF founder Serrano tapped as U.S. Attorney • Fluoride science update set for August 20 BOH • Seattle…
  
Informed Choice Washington
ICWA Weekly News 8-6-25
DOH uses force and fear to increase child vax rates; COVID-19 shot mandate injustices inflicted on Washington firefighters; + perhaps the best meme of…
  
Gerald Braude
 and 
Informed Choice Washington
2

July 2025

ICWA Weekly News 7-30-25
Battle Ground City Council will continue to fluoridate water; Higher spike antibody levels and deaths following COVID shots in WA; Seattle employee…
  
Gerald Braude
 and 
Informed Choice Washington
2
ICWA Weekly News 7-23-25
Covington Days Parade pics; Recent Ultimate Assist interviews; DOH Public Records Request Odyssey; King County featured in new analysis on excess…
  
Gerald Braude
 and 
Informed Choice Washington
3
ICWA Weekly News 7-16-25
Saturday parade in Covington; Moderna Spikevax approved, even with history of adverse events, Marketing vaccines to rural Washington communities; July…
  
Gerald Braude
 and 
Informed Choice Washington
3
ICWA Weekly News 7-9-25
July 10 VAC meeting; July 19 parade; UW scientist criticizes new ACIP while ignoring conflicts and basic facts, notably about RSV shots; ICWA duels with…
  
Gerald Braude
 and 
Informed Choice Washington
2
ICWA Weekly News 7-2-25
Rep. Schrier Takes on Secretary Kennedy in Health Subcommittee; Upcoming Events - July 10 VAC Expected to Discuss COVID-19 Shot Recommendations; July 19…
  
Gerald Braude
 and 
Informed Choice Washington
5

June 2025

© 2025 InformedChoiceWa
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture